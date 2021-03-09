Saints Prepare For Crown College

.as for here locally... the saints held their home opener last weekend... and st.

Scholastica did not disappoint.... not only did they win their 32nd u-mac game in a row... they won by over 40 points... but now all eyes are forward to crown college.... .

The storm is coming off of their first win off the season.... saints will host crown for their second home game... this saturday at 1 p-m... and when the saints look across the field... they will see a familiar face.... kurt ramler saints head coach>> .coach bremmer is there as their offensive coordinator, was here with us last year as our special teams coordinator so he'll be gunning for us, he knows us well.

We're hoping that we