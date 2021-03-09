BYU linebacker Butch Pau'u packs a punch

Pau'u is 3rd in the nation in tackles

-- continue to look forward to build chemistry with him.

>> reporter: byu takes on west virginia saturday and the mountaineers better prepare for one of the hardest hitters in the country.

Butch may have the most appropriate name in all of college football.

(music) when butch powell makes a hit, the entire stadium can feel it.

>> i think it's just hilarious.

It's funny to go one on one with a running back and when you crush him you know on film it's going to be great.

Get praise from mom and dad say you can work on something else.

>> reporter: the damage he inflicts is not just on his opponents.

>> i always seem to have cuts on my face after games so i blame the helmet.

>> he is short but all muscle.

He is just laying the hammer on people.

>> reporter: tied a school record with 19 tackles against ucla.

He is third in the country in tackles this season but as hard as he hits he has nothing but respect for his victims. >> i think that's the biggest thing.

You're going to play with love and respect but make sure the opposing team knows you're there.

>> reporter: powell with the stick.

>> it's nice to know that we worked so hard and when it comes to one on one situations we're not worried about the person is going to beat me.

>> reporter: so a nickname is inevitable right?

Pow pow.

>> i'm trying to ignore all the nicknames.

You can be poo, pow pow.

No thanks.

I'm good.

(music).

>> reporter: wow is right.

This guy just seven tackles all last season.

He had 19