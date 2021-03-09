169 teachers call out sick at various CVUSD schools

Continuting coverage on the turmoil within coachella valley unified school district as more than 150 teachers called out sick today -- in the midst of contract negotiations.

News channel 3's zak dahlheimer - is live in studio after speaking with parents, students and district officials about what happened today.

Zak -- not everyone is happy the teacher's actions today.

Karen, district officials say seven schools were affected today.

307 teachers are employed between those seven schools.

169 of them called in sick this morning with a special meeting planned for tomorrow night -- families say they hope to see this end soon.

Clara it's actually been stressful.

These aren't the words clara garcia hoped to say about her new school year.

The coachella valley high junior says wednesday morning started off unlike any other morning -- with dozens of students brought to the school gym -- saying many teachers called in sick.

I was just shocked.

I was looking at everything.

All of the kids confused too, calling all of their parents.

Saying to come pick me up.

I'm not going to be waiting here.

Meanwhile down the street at cahiulla desert academy -- 8th grader carlos garcia was one of several students picked up -- with more than half of the district's school teachers calling in absent.

It was really full, and none of us could move inside the office.

So basically, when i saw the line, i was like wow that's a lot of parents picking up their kids.

Zak standup roughly one-third of the teachers that called in absent this morning were teachers here at coachella valley high school.

While some students and parents say they stand with the teachers, others say they hope the teachers and district will come up with a solution soon.

Norma rojas/guardian, coachella valley high school if they stay, they're just going to stay as they are.

And then if they do something about it, they are going to get listened to.

Clara i just want this to end already to the point where i can just get my education, and graduate, and do whatever i want to do.

In a statement, c-v-u-s-d superintendent doctor darryl adams said "it's obvious tha the extreme number of teacher absences at some of our schools today are not what we have been previously referring to as an "anomaly", therefore we a investigating why this is happening."

He also said a phone call went out last night about the special board meeting scheduled at coachella valley high school.

To read the full statement, and for more information about the meeting -- you can visit our website -- kesq-dot-com.

Live in studio zak dahlheimer - news channel 3.