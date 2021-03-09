No. 17 Arkansas Gets Set To Clash With No. 10 Texas A&M

And this week Bret Bielema's Razorbacks have climbed to number 17 in the associated press poll.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar--The Arkansas Razorbacks are perfect on this college football season.



And this week bret bielema's razorbacks have climbed to number 17 in the associated press poll.

But this week will be a tough chore as they kick off southeastern conference play.

Arkansas is going to arlington to play the texas a&m aggies in jerry jones' at&t stadium.

A&m is ranked tenth in the a-p poll.

Like the hogs, the aggies are 3-and-0 and feature quarterback trevor knight.

The transfer from oklahoma has giving the aggies offense a spark and the razorbacks are well aware of his ability.

Bret bielema/arkansas coach:"their quarterback is a big body who's been successful in the qb run game.

Whether it be option, quarterback runs zone, read zone.

I think he's a very talented player.

He knows how to win.

He's won on the big stage at oklahoma.

And now he's won on the big stage at a&m."

Brooks ellis/arkansas linebacker:"he makes plays.

He's a good athlete and runs around pretty well.

He makes some good throws.

We need to do our best to disrupt him and make him uncomfortable.

