Prescott shining

Dallas cowboys fans thought here we go again..

Tony romo is out for a significant portion of the season..

And we're handing the ball to a rookie..

But haughton grad dak prescott isn't a normal rookie under center..

Through two games the cowboys are 1-1..

And prescott still hasn't turned the ball over..

But he still hasn't thrown a touchdown pass either..

Something the rookie isn't worried about dak prescott:"stats aren't anything i care too much about.

As long as we're winning every week is all i care about.

So i just go into each week trying to give my team a chance to win.

It'd be nice to throw some touchdown passes but as long as we're scoring is all i care about."

Jason garrett:"he's here early.

He stays late.

He's ready.

You can tell he works on his own because of his command of the offense and how he calls plays in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage.

It does not by any means he's been perfect i mean he's a young player still learning but his approach has been outstanding."

