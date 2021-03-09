Runners rescue dog

Karson lewsader - in chrisman, since it's a small town, everyone knows each other and we kind of come together a little bit more.

((aaron))that includes cheering for friends at cross country meets -- and helping others in the community.

People in that edgar county city have pulled together even more lately.they're supporting a dog named "dingo" -- who was a stranger to town just a month ago.wcia 3's anna carrera is here.they spotted him for the first time a few weeks ago.

((anna))he was running around town -- didn't seem to want to have anything to do with anyone in chrisman.but that's changed a lot.

<nats race start>the only way to start a cross country race is one step at a time.karson lewsader - 12 - 7th grade - it's kind of a different sport.

These kids say running is fun.

Kendall tevebaugh - seventh grade - i like it.

It just gives me a lot of thinking time.the runners from chrisman junior high have a lot to think about -- after seeing something else running earlier this month.camryn baugh - 8th grade - 13 yo - we saw a dog running around.

Karson lewsader - 12 - 7th grade - he kept on turning back and running away.

Camryn baugh - 8th grade - 13 yo - it went out in the highway.

A red truck hit it.karson lewsader - 12 - 7th grade - i just couldn't believe it.

Kendall tevebaugh - seventh grade - they yelled back to me and coach and just said a dog just got hit.camryn baugh - 8th grade - 13 yo - i thought he wasn't going to live because he got hit really hard.

Amber woodyard - his front leg has both bones broken completely in half.amber woodyard says they think he's a wild dog.

After taking him to the vet -- they took him home -- and named him "dingo."at the time -- he was dehydrated and starving.<nats kendall with dog>now he's doing a lot better.amber woodyard - he's getting heavier and heavier to take out to potty, i know that (laughs)dingo was healthy enough to stop by their meet this week.kendall tevebaugh - seventh grade - it was pretty exciting to see him.karson lewsader - 12 - 7th grade - it kind of seems like he's our own mascot.the cross country kids say they have a special place in their heart for him.

Kendall tevebaugh - seventh grade - i just said okay, i'm going to be the one to help this dog.they knew helping dingo would be expensive.so they raised money for their new friend.kendall tevebaugh - seventh grade - we baked til midnight, it was a last minute thing.

They cooked all night -- and sold baked goods all day at their city's celebration -- then kept going from there.karson lewsader - 12 - 7th grade - we just went around asking people for donations.amber woodyard - these kids, we didn't even ask them.

They just stepped up and raised $500 within a couple of days for dingo.ty woodyard -- 12 years old - animals have emotions and feelings like we do and just because you're a kid doesn't mean you can't help with stuff.while the runners hit their stride -- they're looking forward to the day dingo can also run again.

((anna))dingo had a vet appointment today.they say he is going to be able to keep his leg -- and is healing wonderfully.good news for him -- and everyone else who's been looking out for him.

Thanks anna ((aaron))amber works with the "otis" foundation -- based out of indiana.it's a non-profit -- that helps protect and rescue animals.they operate solely on donations.if you want to find out more -- or give money to help pay for dingo's surgeries -- head to illinois-homepage-dot-net.you can also sign up to foster animals in your