The Daily Scoop 9-22-2016

Tough news for vikings fans today.

Star running back adrian peterson will need surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Peterson damaged his knee in sunday night's game against the packers.

Peterson's surgery is scheduled for later today.

The injury happened with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Peterson took a handoff and cut up the middle, only to be dragged down by a green bay linebacker.

When he tried to get up, it was apparent that his knee wasn't at full strength.

Peterson was the nfl's 2015 rushing leader with 1,485 yards.

The vikings are scheduled to play the panthers on sunday.

A displaced dalmatian was looking for some help... and as it turns out, the place he ended up was almost too perfect.

He found himself at a fire station, of course!

"chico" is now just one of the guys at florida's hillsborough county fire rescue station 5.

"chico" snuck into the firehouse, following an truck back into the bay... and he made himself at home.

But all good things must come to an end... chico's owner claimed him and took him home.

An 89-year-old chicago popsicle vendor can afford to slow down a little thanks to the kindness of strangers.

After decades of tireless work, fidencio sanchez was presented with a huge check at a ceremony yesterday.

The check totaling a little over 384-thousand dollars was donated by more than 17-thousand people on go-fund-me.

Go-fund-me said the campaign was the largest ever created in illinois.

Sanchez's story garnered national attention when joel macias spotted the elderly man hunched over and struggling to push his cart selling popsicles.

Macias pulled over to snap a photo before stopping to buy 20 popsicles and giving sanchez $50.

Macias decided to start the go-fund-me campaign that went viral, with people from 52 countries donating money.

Thursday a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 2pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 75.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy, with a low around 64.

East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm.

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Southeast wind around 15 mph.

Saturday a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm.

Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Chance of precipitation is 50%.