Money in Your Pocket Minute: 9-22-16

Financial Advisor Rick Reagan says the chances for a pay raise are inching up.

Rick: it's no secret that over the past few years, it's been very difficult for most americans to get any type of substantial pay raise, but the good news is, the latest data shows us that that is starting to improve.

We take a look at a chart going back to 1983 of average increase year over year in hourly earnings.

Now the bottom part of this, that's a 1% increase that people are getting.

On the upper scale here, back in '83, it was 5% people were getting for an increase.

So, we fast forward to our most recent time period and what we see is, as you'd expect after the great recession, we had horrible hourly earnings raises.

Now, we improved a little bit, actually then backed up some but the latest data is starting to show that we are picking up on what people are able to get year over year for raises, and that's a trend indecently, for a variety of reasons.

I think that's going to continue, so good news, more money in the average person's pocket.

One other piece of good news too, take a look at the shaded areas, those are recessions and what you'll notice is before each recession, pay raises have always been above 4%.

So we're nowhere near that, so hopefully we start getting some decent pay raises, but are not close to getting to a recession.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick reagan.