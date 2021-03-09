Local artists create and donate bowls to Empty Bowls event

Last year's Empty Bowls event raised about $5,000, which translates to around 33,000 meals for the hungry.

Local artists are helping the hungry in our community.

Kate allt explains how you -- can *now step up -- during hunger action month.

"====pkg====" these handcrafted bowls are more than just the work of talented local artists.

They represent those among us struggling with hunger.

"we just love the concept because it's a grassroots effort.

It's local artists using their time and resources to help their neighbors who are in need."

Every piece is up for sale as part of an event called empty bowls.

The proceeds from each bowl go to ozarks food harvest.

"i think that if more of the people would come to understand that there are those, represented by these empty bowls, that are not getting fed on a regular basis and that we as a community should be able to pitch in in some regard and give a hand-up."

"going into the artists' homes and seeing their studios, and they're just so excited about what their bowl can do.

Just sharing with the artists that a dollar can provide five meals, they're blown away that their bowl that's going to go for $20 is going to provide 100 meals.

So for me, we don't have a particular money goal, but i think just the goal is this grassroots effort -- bringing these artists together and them using their talents to help people."

Everyone is encouraged to step up during hunger action month, and "empty bowls" is an easy way to do so.

"when you have an organization like this that is doing the heavy lifting, we can certainly as a community of artists contribute without huge sacrifice on our part."

In springfield, kate allt, ky3 news.

Empty bowls is tomorrow evening -- from 4-30 to 8 at the panera bread on south