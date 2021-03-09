TMN List: 9-22-16

NewsChannel 9's has some clever uses for that old iPhone, instead of just letting it sit around.

Upgrading doesn't mean tossing out the old phone.

Have you gotten the new iphone seven yet?

Well if you have maybe you still have an old iphone hanging and are not sure what to do with it.

In today's list we have five genius ways to repurpose your old iphone.

Jennifer: old iphones and android smartphones make stellar media remotes.

All you have to do is connect it to your home wi-fi, and use apps to control all your streaming devices.

Kate: most everyone uses the alarm on their smartphone to wake them up.

That's great, except that sleeping next to your smartphone can cause all kinds of problems with getting a really good night's rest.

But your old smartphone, left plugged in, can become one of the world's smartest alarm clocks.

Jennifer: you probably aren't too keen on strapping your precious new iphone to the top of a helmet, bottom of a drone, or the front of your bike, but your used phone will bravely sacrifice itself to capture some stellar shots.

Dan: speaking of that stellar old camera, it can also pull double duty as a handy home surveillance lense.

The free presence video app was made specifically to turn used smartphones into top-notch home cameras, capable of motion detection and encrypted video recording.

Kate: we know, the new iphones have amazing camera capabilities.

But if you want another point- and-shoot to have on hand, the olloclip camera accessory can do it for a fraction of the cost of a new phone.

Olloclip's been around for years now in many different forms, and it turns your phone into a serious photography machine.

Dan: