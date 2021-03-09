JOE FRUGAL: Free Walking Tour for Kids at Cumberland Caverns

Charged with drug offenses stemming from incidents in 2014.

=== one other online item to make you aware off this morning... today's joe frugal deal.

Looking for a cheap getaway this weekend?

Kids can take a free walking tour at cumberland caverns in mcminnville this friday and saturday.

For every paid adult admission, you can get up to two free tickets for children 12 and under.

The daily walking tour offers explanations behind the forming of the cave, how to tell the difference between stalagmites and stalactites, and identifying cave critters.

Links to more info can be found on our facebook page, my blog, and on twitter @joefrugaltv.

As we head to the break... here's a live look from our c-h-i memorial camera in lee pointe from the e-p-b fiber optics weather cam network.