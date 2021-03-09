First Of Funerals For Victims Of Deadly South Memphis Fire

Ms. Eloise Futrell, the grandmother killed in the fire, along with her six grandchildren, will be laid to rest.

The first in three funeral services for the 10 victims of a deadly house fire in south Memphis was held Friday.

The funeral service for seven victims of the deadly south memphis house fire was held today at metropolitan baptist church.

Kelli: ten people...including seven children...died in that fire two weeks ago.

Local 24's tish clark was at the service and then at the home where friends and family gathered.

The house has been boarded up since the fire...but outside family, friends, and even strangers have contributed to a make shift memorial...to remember the little lives lost here... key coleman/cummings school principal: "our community was hit with a sense of paralysis.

And also a sense of numbness."

Faculty and staff at cummings school wrap their love and support around the jett family.

Key coleman/cummings school principal: "when this is over we're still here.

And we're still standing with you."

Healing may seem hopeless for this father who lost five children.

Words are of little comfort for such a great loss... danita clinton/3rd grade teacher cummings school: "naturally so, it is a sad day.

The surmountable loss is sad."

Linda hollingsworth/jett family aunt: "sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in our hearts."

The lives of these seven victims were tragically cut too short... but they left a long trail of memories that no one...here...will soon forget.

Linda hollingsworth/jett family aunt: "there is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world."

Key coleman/cummings school principal: "their memory will again be with us each and every day."

The jett children made quite a mark on cummings school...and it plans to grow in their honor.

And a u-s marine called one of the victims....eight year old cameron jett...his hero.

We'll see you again at 6.... live in south memphis tish clark local 24 news.

Kelli: funerals for the remaining victims will be held tomorrow.

Services for lakesha ward and her son alonzo... will be held at one o'clock at new salem baptist church in memphis.

Carol collier will also be laid to rest tomorrow.

Her family has requested privacy at this