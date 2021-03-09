New subdivision going up near Robbinsdale Park

Homes are valued at $250,000 and up.

A new housing subdivision is highlights rapid city's growth.

Rapid city>> construction has begun on the new "park hill 2" subdivision near the corner of hoefer avenue and churchill street in south-eastern rapid city.

The current plan is for 26 customized three bedroom two bathroom townhouses and 6 single family homes ... to fill the 7-acre lot near robbinsdale park.

Realtor t-j wojtanowicz (wah-tawn-oh-wits) says that the homes will priced $250,000 and up.

Tj wojtanowicz realtor>> "well they're definitely not creating any new land, so this being right in rapid city is very important and crucial to people that want to live, work and play here, be close to downtown, and yet live in a brand-new home".

The homes currently are scheduled to take 90 to 120 days to