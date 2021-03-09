Ted Cruz expected to support Donald Trump

Ted Cruz plans to back Donald Trump for the presidency as early as Friday, according to multiple sources familiar with the Texas senator's decision, a stunning turn of events after a contentious primary filled with nasty personal attacks and a dramatic snub at the Republican National Convention.

Trump's recent hiring of campaign manager kellyanne conway...cruz's ally...moves the republican presidential nominee closer to his former opponent.

Cruz also met recently with trump's vice presidential nominee mike pence, the ticket's bridge to the conservative base.

Cruz has said his focus is to defeat hillary clinton... so his support of trump may not be a surprise to some.

