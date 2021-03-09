MSU-Vernon Colleges

Enrollment numbers are up slightly at local colleges this fall.

(--kenzie--) msu officials say their increase is because of additional transfer students.... while vernon college credits a bump in enrollment to the amount of online courses it offers.

Orlando haymon is one of the more than 6 thousand students enrolled in midwestern state university.

Orlando haymon//msu junior junior "well, i really chose msu because i got a full ride football scholarship."

Haymon is a junior this year and is part of a class that has grown by about 100 students over the last year.

Orlando haymon//msu junior junior"but, everybody here is pretty friendly.

I'm from a small town and it's not too big of a college.... not too big, not too many people."

Although there are more students in the junior and senior classes this year.... overall enrollment at msu only grew by about 20 students.

And marketing and public information director.... julie gaynor says..... that slight increase is due to transfer students.julie gaynor//marketi ng/public info director directorwe've seen some great recruiting in our tranfer class.... if you look at just our new incoming class....we see that that has been the biggest difference and the transfer numbers are up."

Meanwhile, the first time enrollment number dropped-- by about 80 students this semester.

Julie gaynor//marketi ng/public info director director "it's a little bit down but that's okay.

I mean, we know where we wanna go.... we're on an upward trajectory and so, like i said, we'll be looking at that and evaluating those numbers.... look and determine: this worked really well maybe there's some strategies we can incorporate over here."

The slight is something universities have experienced all across the county.

According to a recent cnn money article.... enrollment peaked on american college campuses in 2010 and by fall of 2014.... there were 812 thousand fewer students.

Over at vernon-- for the first time in a few years the college actually saw a spike in enrollment-- numbers went up by about 80 students or by 2.7 percent.

Dr. dusty johnston//vernon college presidt president"i tell people that when enrollment goes up, in the past, most presidents go around beating their chest and when enrollment goes down, we're kind of hard to find.

So this semester i'm just saying, i'm happy."

Dr. dusty johnston.... says he hopes that uptick in numbers continues at vernon-- whether students enroll online or study on campus-- which is the same goal msu leaders have in mind-- bringing up enrollment to ensure more students get their higher education.

Education.(--kenzie--) dr. johnston says duel college credit enrollment numbers in high schools are up as well.