EPD's 'Cone With A Cop' Aims At Solving Issues In Community

Was also a great chance to get to know local police.

Zesto's on franklin street hosted cone with a cop - with members of the evansville police department.

The evansville police department has done ideas similar to this, such as "coffee with a cop" at donut bank, and chik-fil-a.

Now -- police working in the department's west sector want to get to know their community a little better.

Today at zeto's on west franklin marked the inaugural "cone with a cop."

Customers receiving a free cone with their meal this afternoon, and perhaps getting to know evansville's finest a little bit more.

Officers working the west sector -- patrol from 41 and the lloyd, all the way north to the county line.

They say "cone with a cop" gives them a chance to work with business owners, and members of the community on a one-on-one basis -- to try to solve issues they have in the neighborhood.

Krogman says: "it could be something in the neighborhood, it could be anything from speeding vehicles, abandoned vehicles, all the way to narcotics, complaints, those type of things.

It get's folks a chance to mingle not just with the crime prevention officers like myself, but the beat officers, some of the administration from the police department on a one on one basis."

Even with police protests and demonstrations going on nationwide, police say it's always a good time for community events like this.

They say, -- it can help form a bond with residents.

Just like "coffee with a cop," "cone with a cop" is something e-p-d hopes to continue in the future.

