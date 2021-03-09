Time to take up arms and defend ourselves against the Canadian invasion (of geese).
Giant Canadian Geese hunting season starts Oct. 1
Rain later in the weekend.
We'll talk about that after bit.
>> lisa: special hunting season begins soon aimed at taking down nuisance geese.
Ky3's drew douglas reports it's time to defend ourselves from the canadian invasion.
>> reporter: they put the foul in water fowl.
>> a goose poops a lot.
>> reporter: if you have been to a park.
>> golf course, you know what i'm talking about.
Giant canadian geese.
>> there's no such thing as a canadian goose.
It's canada goose.
>> reporter: once near extinct, their population has come soaring back.
60,000 are estimated to live in missouri.
Two years ago a gang of geese invaded an ozark neighborhood destroying gardens and flipping this guy.
>> he gave me the finger.
>> nesting mothers can become very aggressive towards humans.
>> reporter: at the springfield airport, steve is always on the lookout for geese.
>> they seem to just pass through, but every now and then we'll get them inside the air field.
>> reporter: just last month a flock of 87 were lurking around in a field near the runway.
Recently an airliner on its way to springfield hit geese over lawrence county.
Bird strikes are a serious matter so steve is licensed to harass and even kill if necessary.
[sound effects] >> that usually does the trick.
>> reporter: feeding geese bread is bad for their health and only encourages loitering.
>> they are wild animals.
They don't have to be fed so don't feed them.
>> reporter: a special early hunting season has been expanded targeted at giant canada geese.
It runs october 1 through 9 to help reduce the goose nuisance.
Move out or your goose is cooked.
In springfield, drew douglas, "ky3