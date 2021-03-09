Giant Canadian Geese hunting season starts Oct. 1

Time to take up arms and defend ourselves against the Canadian invasion (of geese).

Rain later in the weekend.

We'll talk about that after bit.

>> lisa: special hunting season begins soon aimed at taking down nuisance geese.

Ky3's drew douglas reports it's time to defend ourselves from the canadian invasion.

>> reporter: they put the foul in water fowl.

>> a goose poops a lot.

>> reporter: if you have been to a park.

>> golf course, you know what i'm talking about.

Giant canadian geese.

>> there's no such thing as a canadian goose.

It's canada goose.

>> reporter: once near extinct, their population has come soaring back.

60,000 are estimated to live in missouri.

Two years ago a gang of geese invaded an ozark neighborhood destroying gardens and flipping this guy.

>> he gave me the finger.

>> nesting mothers can become very aggressive towards humans.

>> reporter: at the springfield airport, steve is always on the lookout for geese.

>> they seem to just pass through, but every now and then we'll get them inside the air field.

>> reporter: just last month a flock of 87 were lurking around in a field near the runway.

Recently an airliner on its way to springfield hit geese over lawrence county.

Bird strikes are a serious matter so steve is licensed to harass and even kill if necessary.

[sound effects] >> that usually does the trick.

>> reporter: feeding geese bread is bad for their health and only encourages loitering.

>> they are wild animals.

They don't have to be fed so don't feed them.

>> reporter: a special early hunting season has been expanded targeted at giant canada geese.

It runs october 1 through 9 to help reduce the goose nuisance.

Move out or your goose is cooked.

In springfield, drew douglas, "ky3