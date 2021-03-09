Chim-Chimney Sweep

Parties.

<<paul cicchini>>a home appointment that can save a life -- a chimney sweep.

W-m-b-d's brooke brighton went to a home in morton to see how this can help as we head into cooler weather.brooke?<<brooke brighton>>paul -- last year -- in the united states -- there were over 25 thousand chimney fires.this results in over $125 million dollars in damage.

And for the most part -- it can all be avoided.<<((nick hansen/owner of excel fireplace and chimney "it vents dangerous fluid gases and fluid gases can build up inside the chimneys and create a creosote buildup, which eventually could turn into a chimney fire."along with structural fires -- improper chimney maintenance could lead to other issues...(nick hansen/owner of excel fireplace and chimney "they also vent a lot of furnaces or water heaters; which vent carbon monoxide; which is a deadly gas.

And, if there's an issue inside of the chimney, the gas could back up into your hosue, and that could also cause a major issue."now -- these aren't your dancing chimney sweeps -- using their long brushes to drum up soot... while they do use those same rods -- the process is actually very clean.(nick hansen/owner of excel fireplace and chimney "a lot of people worry about their hosue getting diry; that's not teh case.

We clean most of it from the inside of the house.

I's very safe, very clean.

We leave the house cleaner than what we find it."the number one step chimney sweeps urge homeowners to follow -- get your chimney inspected.

(nick hansen/owner of excel fireplace and chimney "big one is people not paying attention to them.

Looking at their caps.

If their caps are full of black soot, most likely, the entire chimney is too.

Cuz' then, you start getting smoke in the house."nick hansen from excel fireplace and chimney says this is their busiest season... with cold weather just around the corner...(nick hansen/owner of excel fireplace and chimney "the earlier, the better.

'cuz what we like to tell people is when you're done burning for the year, that's a good time to get it cleaned.")>><<brooke brighton>>along with homeowner awareness -- chimney sweep companies make sure all of their employees follow proper protocol.all employees must wear a harness, approved roofing footwear, and know how to operate on a roof.paul?

