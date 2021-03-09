Skip to main content
shanna Gossett Preliminary hearing waived

Shanna Gossett Preliminary hearing waived.

Found by investigators.

A woman accused of killing her young niece back in march appears in court this afternoon..

29 year old shanna gossett was arrested after the girl she was a guardian of -- 3-year-old bethanie johnson -- was found not breathing in her home.

The mesa county coroner determined the cause of johnsons death was blunt force injuries.

Gosset was charged with a number of crimes, including: child abuse resulting in death, murder in the first degree, second degree kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Today in court the preliminary hearing was waived for continuing negotation... gossett will be

