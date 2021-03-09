shanna Gossett Preliminary hearing waived
Credit: KREXDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Shanna Gossett Preliminary hearing waived.
Found by investigators.
A woman accused of killing her young niece back in march appears in court this afternoon..
29 year old shanna gossett was arrested after the girl she was a guardian of -- 3-year-old bethanie johnson -- was found not breathing in her home.
The mesa county coroner determined the cause of johnsons death was blunt force injuries.
Gosset was charged with a number of crimes, including: child abuse resulting in death, murder in the first degree, second degree kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
Today in court the preliminary hearing was waived for continuing negotation... gossett will be