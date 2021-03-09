2016 1st & 10 Week Six Part One

The first part of KOLR 10's high school football coverage.

Dan hello everyone, welcome to week six of the high school football season and first and ten.

The calendar officially flipped to fall yesterday, but the high school football season is nearing the playoffs.

And one team's that's still perfect on the season is nixa.

And that's where kolr ten megan rice is with our game of the week.

Megan thanks dan... nixa is a perfect 5-0.

And in order to stay unbeaten.

They would have to do something they've never done before in program history.

And that's beat the webb city cardinals.

The eagles head into this game undefeated while the class 4 power house cardinals sit at 3-2.

And it was all webb city in the first half 4th & goal from the 1- yard line, when will larson punches it in.

6-0 cardinals up.

Another effecient drive has webb city inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter, this time it's hunter vanlue on the ground and pound.

The cardinals jump out to a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter nixa's defense trying to get the cardinals off the field on 4th and long but elijah robinson comes up with the great catch.

It's 1st & goal from the 1-yard line and it's back to vanlue for another six.

His second score of the half.

It's 22-0 webb city.

Before the break, nixa not getting any luck on offense, so the defense comes up with the big play.

Oswaldo garcia scoops up the fumble and takes it deep into cardinals territory.

The eagles would get a field goal to make it 22-3 at the half.

In the second half the cardinals defense remained dominant.

Brenyn surber comes up with teh pick.

Ball goes back to webb city.

And no surprise here same pattern, larson picks up his second score from about two yards out.

As the cardinals cruise 34-10.

"we struggled to move the football.

Got ourselves into long situations a lot and weren't able to do much.

We had a lot of motion flags and things like that and things we can clean up a little bit," said nixa coach richard rehagen.

"it's a different feeling, we haven't been here in a long time.

Our kids i think they've bought in to what we are trying to sell now.

It probably didn't hurt in that we heard a couple times in pregame and before the game was about to start about the undefeated nixa eagles over the loud speaker.

So i think our kids got excited about that, so," said webb city coach john roderique.

Megan so dan webb city continues to have nixa's number.

Topping them all 15 times they've faced off.

Up next nixa heads to carthage.

Reporting live from eagles stadium.

Megan rice.

Kolr 10 sports.

Dan thanks megan.

Another big game was in mountain view missouri tonight.

The 5-and-0 mountain view liberty eagles, ranked second in the state in class two, against arch rival mountain grove.

The panthers are also 5-and-0 and ranked fourth in class two.

This is also a battle for the class two district three championship.

And mountain view liberty strikes first josh pruett on the quarterback keeper, around the left side and in from three yards out it's 7-nothing eagles.

Mountain grove answers with their own number five, trystan short he takes it up the middle and then cuts to the near sideline and is gone, 44 yards for a touchdown it's 7-7.

But the rest of the first quarter belonged to mountain view liberty and pruett, here he cuts across the field and scores on this 45 yard touchdown run to put the eagles back in front.

Then he powers his way in from five yards out, preutt with three first quarter touchdowns and it's 21-7 liberty.

And mountain view liberty goes onto win 33-20 and moves to 6-and-0 on the season.

Name the fair grove eagles are also perfect on the season, 5-and-0 and ranked eighth in the state in class two facing their rival strafford.

The indians are 2-and-3.

And strafford with some razzle dazzle early, kensen white gives it up, and then gets the ball back and unloads down the far sideline, he hits dillon hester with a 48 yard touchdown pass it's 8-nothing indians.

Fair grove answers on the ground, austin fodge takes it to the left side, in from ten yards out, untouched it's 8-8 with the two point conversion.

The eagles take the lead in the second quarter, the handoff to dalton cloyd, and the senior takes it up the middle, breaks one tackle and is gone, he takes it to the house, 74 yards for a touchdown it's 14-8 fair grove.

And fair grove holds off a tough strafford team 28-22 to move to 6-and-0 on the season.

Dan there was a tiger fight in ozark tonight between the 3-and-2 ozark tigers hosting the 1-and-4 willard tigers.

And willard off to a quick start, second play from scrimmage and the direct snap goes to nate swadley, he would break an arm tackle at the line of scrimmage, then he's off to the races, the junior takes it to the house, 88 yards for a touchdown and it's 8-nothing with the two point conversion.

First play of willard's next possession, quintin batson goes up top, and hits kenny chambers with this pass, this is a 69 yard touchdown connection and that quickly it's 16-nothing with another two point conversion.

But ozark gets back in it, late first quarter and jack hulse hits curt gracey with the pass, nice move and then he finds the near sideine, and he scampers 52 yards for a touchdown, it's 16-7.

And ozark comes back to win and move to 4- and-2 with a 28-24 victory.

Dan that's going to bring us up to our timeout here on first and ten.

On the other side of the break we'll check out highlights from branson and last night's glendale win.

But first here's a look at tomorrow's local college football kickoffs.

