I'm a Survivor: Erin Johnston

Alexandra-- this sunday morning, more than 10-thousand people are expected at eastland mall to run in the 19th annual race for the cure.

But it's much more than just a race.brad-- for those just diagnosed with breast cancer, it's a fight song... a collective hug... a declaration of solidarity.

Eyewitness news shelley kirk, talked with one tristate woman who will be at the race for the cure... and says she is beating this disease for her 14 year old daughter.

It's 2:30, school's out -- like clockwork, she's there... for her daughter lydia.

Only recently, has erin johnston missed some days.

(headache clip) headache, lots of fatigue, sometimes throwing up.

Chemo can do that.

(6-8 days 3 clip) i'm down literally anywhere from 6 to 8 days.

In june, erin was diagnosed with breast cancer.

A biopsy confirmed what was found in a mammogram.

(cancer clip) like, what?

I have cancer?

// (how?

Clip) that can't be.

How?

I never felt anything.

I didn't feel bad at all.

Her 2 positive, er and pr positive -- that's the medical diagnosis -- but to you and me - it's defined by the treatment -- erin is halfway through chemo.

(fatigue clip) fatigue like i've never felt before she's already had a lumpectomy and has radiation yet to come.

(control clip) when i'm down for 6 - 8 days, i have no control over what's going on in house, school... (mom clip) my biggest fear is how can i be the mom i'm supposed to be.

It's a lot for a 14 year old girl to take in.

(crying clip) she came into room, sat on my bed and said i have cancer.

Shocked.

Went to bed.

Woke up at 3:30 am and started crying.

Hard to know my mom is dealing with that.a high school freshman, lydia says she is one of 5 students at her school whose moms are, right now, dealing with breast cancer.

She says some kids just don't get it.

(people clip) people shouldn't make fun of their moms cuz that's not something they can control.

It's really mean.

You don't know how many times they've cried watching their parent go through anything like this.how does she get through this?

Lydia says, her friends, her puppy, family, and most importantly, her mom.

(strength clip) she'a a big source of strength for me not to lose it - not to get mad, to pray, be who i am.and you can bet -- when the school bell rings, cancer won't stop erin from being there for lydia - every day she can.

(blessed clip) i get to see my daughter come out of school -- and there are people that don't get to.