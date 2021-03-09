Live pangolin rescued from poachers in central India

A poacher was caught with a live endangered pangolin by the forest department in central India's Madhya Pradesh on March 4.

The incident occurred in Sehra village near Bandhavgarh National park, located in the Umaria district.

Visuals show a rescued pangolin drinking water out of a plate placed on the ground.

A team of forest department officials caught one of the poachers while two of his accomplices fled the scene.

The other suspects are still being pursued.

The officials disguised themselves as buyers of the live pangolin and caught the criminal after getting information about the illegal wildlife trafficking.

The accused poacher was presented in the court for further hearing of his case.