‘Maitri Setu a testimony of Dhaka’s commitment to support India’: Sheikh Hasina

Welcoming the launch of 'Maitri Setu' bridge, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said opening of any bridge between India and Bangladesh is a "testimony" of Dhaka's continued commitment to support India in strengthening connectivity in the region.

Speaking through video conference, the Bangladesh Prime Minister said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbour India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh through video conferencing.

