Community Fest

It was a chance for member's of Tupelo's community to come together and meet with members of the law enforcement community and build positive relationships.

Wcbi's chad groening has more.

It started with the traditional parade down front street and the arrival of the queen.

There were plenty of fun activities for the children.

There were plenty of food and activity booths for the adults.

The communities forward festival has become an annual event at gumtree park and is the brainchild of tupelo councilwoman nettie davis.

"the main purpose is to build up a better relationship between the police and the community.

And we work together to plan the festival and also to implement it and carry it out."

"well it's always good to get out and interact with the public.

We thank councilwoman nettie davis for pushing this idea, you know it's been going on several years.

It's always important for us to be able to see people in a non- enforcement setting where we can have some barbeque throw a ball and get to know each other as people and not on the job."

And davis says it is all about correcting the misconception many members of the black community have about the police.

"a lot of people fear the police.

They're really our protectors and if you think about what would happen if we didn't have policemen to protect us when we're sleeping, moving about on our job sites or going to school or whatever.

So it's really a way of trying to improve the relationship and feel comfortable being around law enforcement people because some people kind of feel they're mean and that's not true.

They're just trying to protect the community, most of the them, the biggest percentage.

Like any other job you have those who are not going to invest the time of time they should in something.

They may not do the best they can and they may have some problems but that's in any job that you have."

"these events are always helpful.

Anytime you can have good positive interaction, that's a plus."

And everyone had a good time.

Chad groening wcbi news, tupelo.

Davis says a group from the city attending a seminar in new mexico on bettering relationships between communities and law enforcement.