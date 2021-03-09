Skip to main content
kidnapped teen and baby found

Carolyn blackburne.

Carolyn: we have breaking news--- after a nation-wide search for a kidnapped 13-year old girl and a month old baby from illnois --- police found the two in a rural mountain area of west virigina.

That's as specific as police are getting tonight with the location they found the two ... but police from madison county say 13 year old katherine delreth-- and baby christopher r.

Delreth-- are now in police custody.

Authorities issued a "nationwide extradition arrest warrant" for christopher m.

Derleth on charges of aggravated kidnapping - and child abduction...he is now in police custody.

