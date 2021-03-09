Domestic violence leaves 30-year-old female dead

Henderson Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old female early Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened at a home near sunset and boulder highway in henderson.

((mauricio marin)) >> police have wrapped up their investigation on scene in this normally quiet neighborhood.

Detectives tell us though the suspect called 9-1-1 after the stabbing and waited for police to arrest him on scene.

>> police say they got called to the scene just before five this morning.

They found the 30-year old female victim dead inside the home.

What's disturbing is that police say a 7 year old, three year old and three month old child were inside the house at the time of the stabbing.

A neighbor who lives right next door says she was awoken by commotion.

And says she had heard arguing going on in the past.

Thinking about the children involved--- neighbors say the turmoil they must deal with is just unimaginable.

((jewel price/neighbor: "the kids were always in front of my house messing with my little things.

They were some beautiful kids.

She had a little girl and a little boy and it's just sad that a life had to be gone like that."

)) ((mauricio marin)) >> jail records show 48-year old michael kaplan was taken into custody for open murder saturday.

Police say it's still unclear the relationship between the suspect and female victim.

Neighbors say there was a history of domestic violence and wish they could have done more to have stopped the violence.

((mauricio marin)) >> the coroner's office will release the name of the victim once family is notified.

And the children are now in the care of child protective services.

((sharie johnson)) >>> mauricio...had police responded to the house before on any other incidents?

((mauricio marin)) >> sharie...henders on police say they hadn't been called in the past to the house for any domestic violence incidents.

