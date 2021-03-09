Second annual Pride Festival doesn't disappoint

The second annual Fall Pride Fest was bigger than last year's, and it brought together a diverse community.

Ashley richmond.

Aaron:downtown davenport is rocking late into the night tonight as the quad cities pride fest continues in leclaire park.this is the second year fall pride has held the festival on the river front.

Local four's carie kuehn has more on what this annual event means for the quad cities area...carie?

Cariewell aaron, leclaire park was lined with vendors and you could hear the musical acts for blocks..organizers were overwhelmed with the turnout...they say it was bigger and better than they could have imagined.

Plus they get to be a part of something bigger...a close support community.

" andrew glasscock - festival organizer "you know, i've had teenagers come up to me and say i've wanted to kill myself before i found out something like this existed, where they can come and meet friends and build their own lgbt family."

Moments like this keep organizers making the quad cities fall pride fest better each year.they say the midwest is a community that accepts and supports diversity.

Chad rose - egs service delivery manager " i will tell you one of my favorite parts about the midwest and iowa and the quad cities area is how warm and inviting the people are.

This type of even just showcases that.

And events like this help bring that diversity together.

Larry sandfur - volunteer "just meeting new people, you know.

Lot of people in the quad cities, and it just brings people together.

You know, it shows people that we care.

We're a co9mmunity that cares in the quad cities."vendors, food and crafts lined leclaire park... musical acts and dancers entertained.

There was also the fall pride pagent.jay lewis..the new mr. quad cities...is still lost for words.his favorite part?jay lewis - mr. quad cities "everything (laughs).

Last night was probably my favorite(est) part.

Just seeing all the little kiids come up to me and say that i'm their idol and their hero it's just a great honor"and it's already bigger than last year's event.andrew glasscock - festival organizer " last night, double.

Today, exc ellent turnout already and we haven't even got the part started."that party continues in leclaire park until midnight tonight.carie kuehn, local four news.

"