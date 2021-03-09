Trump gives traditional speech, uses teleprompter

Donald Trump repeated the same themes and planks of his platform that we've heard from his campaign.

To take it back.

Right now on wdbj7: the race for the white house is back in southwest virginia as donald trump makes another campaign stop in roanoke.

Well first he focused on letting the crowd know that virginia tech won today.

Sara he was repeating the same themes and planks of his platform that we've heard from his campaign.

But it was the closest to a tradtional stump speech we've heard from trump in his time in southwest virginia.

There was a teleprompter for him inside the berglund center.

He said his economic policy is three words: jobs, jobs, jobs.

That will come he said with a conversation.

Donald trump (r) presidential nominee: every change begins with a conversation.

Together we will have the conversation and we will make this change 100%.

The change will start immediatly.

Here in virginia we are going to end the war on american energy and our miners.

Lots of people i talked to today said they were for trump because they're frustrated with how their lives have gone.

One couple said they are willing to take a chance on him echoing a phrase he used of "what've you got to lose?"

What did you notice about the crowd that was gathered here?

Your last roanoke college poll showed the race between trump and hillary clinton showed the race tightening.

Is virginia now in play for trump?

Not everyone who came out today did it to show support for came out today did it to