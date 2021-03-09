Kota territory news>> an aging gracefully expo has come to rapid city with venders and speakers from across the state.

Rapid city>> there were more than forty venders that came out to share information with the community about resources available for the elderly and their families.

There were a variety of presentations on home modifications, fire and fall prevention, funeral planning and assistive technology.

Leacey brown sdsu extension gerontology specialist>> "when there's a crisis our choices are limited so by taking the time to learn about modifying our home, learning about tools to keep un independent, learning about the different resources that are available in our community you're going to be able to experience old age the way you want."

This is the first aging expo that south dakota state university's extension has put on but they do plan on making this an annual