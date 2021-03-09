Pair questioned by Republic Police speak out

About who the two people who republic police wanted to talk to about the kidnapping of a young boy are.

Stephanie garland has been following this story for a couple of days now.

Stephanie what did you find out?

Frances, this woman lives in monett.

She's lived there for 16 years and this man in the photo.

Is from paris .

France.

He is an artist.

Both are appalled by what happened.

15:47:30:20 - 15:47:43:07 "i still don't believe it.

It' still very, very surreal.

To see the picture of us on the news.

There was a picture of us fullscreen, they would zoom in."

This is rebecca.

She is only using her first name out of concern for her safety after she and this man talked with republic police about whether they kidnapped a young boy.

The police chief says they are innocent.

16:11:58:07 16:12:01:26 "we are done investigatin them."

Now this is where th pair were the night of the kidnapping.

That happened right over here in republic an hour away.

This is luigi clavareu.

He is a french artist..

And says that night he was.

00:07:37:19 00:07:50:13 " taking pictures, for a series a new book i want to do called inside america.

The america not many people see."

He wanted to show missouri's beauty to the world in an art exhibit filled with photos like this one.

Instead.

He was voluntarily questioned when someone told police he was a kidnapper 00:19:24:11 00:19:43:14 "maybe the population i panicking.

They are forgetting how to identify a tourist.

" 15:56:10:00 - 15:56:31:27 "it's just sad.

It makes me sa he was treated the way he was.

It makes me sad that so many people were so eager to see someone in trouble whether they did it or not wasn't the issue.

So many people being ready to convict us both without knowing anything."

This i especially hard for them ... because in a way they say they've both been kidnapping victims before.

15:57:06:12 15:57:25:00 "my middle daughter wa kidnapped by someone when she was two.

She was only gone a couple of weeks.

We got her back, but that was horrible and now i have that label and i don't know how long it will follow me."

00:11:11:10 - 00:11:55:10 "me myself i was kidnapped b terrorists in south america and i spent 23 months kidnapped in 2000 - 2002 when i was released from terrorists in columbia.

The idea of kidnap terrifies me and the idea of being accused ..."

Again they are both innocent.

Luigi was supposed to return to france today.

He was terrified he would be stopped in the airport.

The republic police chief says he called the airport to make sure this wouldn't happen.

Frances?

Thanks stephanie.

Now police are still looking for the real kidnappers of the ten-year- old in republic.

We've included a description of who they are looking for on this story