6pm Sports 09/24/16

Welcome back, were talking sports, tray, busy day at your alma mater this afternoon... yeah with the football team out of town, it seems like all the fields were in use this afternoon there on college ave, soccer, and field hockey holding down the spotlight tonight.

Beginning at the soccer complex where the salisbury men's squad looked to snap a two-game losing streak, taking on southern virginia.

Early in the first half, off the corner kick southern virginia gonna get a head on it, great awareness and stop by salisbury keeper daniel brennan to cover up that ball and keep us scoreless.

Ryan spadin now on the attack for the gulls he's gonna get a nice cross into the air, that's gonna be turned away by svu keeper keenan carroll.

Gulls would get one to go in the first half, dolph hegewisch on the break, hits brooks zentgraf in stride and he burries it far post.

Gulls would add a couple more in the second half as they pitch a shutout in their conference opener 3-nil.

Salisbury women also in action this afternoon with southern virginia, gulls attacking early on, lydia narum's long shot is saved by knights keeper megan turner.

Gulls would have another chance little later on a breakaway, also saved by turner.

Carli dixon would also breakaway, her shot, just wide of the goal, so many shots for the gulls on the night, they would break thru in the 77th minute, ruthie lucas with the winner as salisbury snaps a five game winless streak by a final of 1-nil.

Number 5 salisbury field hockey taking on number 9 college of new jersey, gulls on a break, great stick stop here by tcnj midfielder alexa magnotta to keep the gulls out.

But they would eventually get in, keeping the pressure on, off corner, ball is batted around the box, catherine sweeney gets a stick on it to put salisbury up 2-0.

They would keep that pressure up all night long especially on the corners, here's another one...abbey shobe gets one right in front of the cage to go.

Lions would add one late to break up the shutout but the gulls go on to win this one..3-1 the final.

As for the football team, they were on the road in buena vista, virginia, facing southern virginia.

Connor canonico with two scores on the ground, ryan jones with 142 total yards and a touchdown thru the air, and the defense pitches its first shutout since 2013.

Salisbury now 3-0 for the first time since 2011.

And the o's were back to work this evening, trying to keep pace in that al wild card race, facing arizona.

Already with a 2-0 lead in the fourth, trey mancini up to the plate and trey mancini out of the yard.

Solo home run for the former shorebird, 3 home runs in his first four career major league games, off to a great start.

Still in the fourth, bases loaded now, chris davis with a base knock right up the middle, matt wieters and jj hardy score to give baltimore a 5-0 lead.

Still in the fourth, bases loaded now, chris davis with a base knock right up the middle, matt wieters and jj hardy score to give baltimore a 5-0 lead.

Then in the fifth, mark trumbo, with a trumbomb, he gets a hold of one to center, that's gone o's win 6-1, detriot loses today so the orioles are back in the final wild card spot with a one game lead.

Over to our play of the day, penn state and michigan at the big house earlier today, michigan's jourdien lewis receiving the kicked and he's gonna get jacked up by penn state kicker joey julius.

Get a look at the size of that kicker, 5 foot 10, 260 pounds with a full head of steam, covering his own kick and laying the ball carrier out with the big hit.

Joey julius, one kicker you don't want to run into.

