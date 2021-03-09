Area residents getting more and more phone scams

Many of us have received those unwanted calls, but lately we are hearing of more and more of phone scams.

Many of us have all had those unwanted phone calls, but lately we have been hearing of more and more phone scams.i caught up with a local man who says he receives several of those types of calls and wants them to stop.

Vo 1robert irons says he gets several phone calls a month on his land line phone that are scams.16;30;05 robert irons"we get scams from people who say they are from microsoft corporation or from windows technical support or the internal revenue service or also the united states attorney general's office."vo 2 iron's says the calls are extremely annoying and disruptive.

He even gets them on his cell phone.16;31;06 robert irons"they get belligerent sometimes and even will swear at you."vo 3we even received a phone scam that came into kpvi.

We called the number back that showed up on our caller i.d and it says we have reached a non working number.16;48;06 deanne stand up they are getting a lot of reports of these phone scams right now, but there are ways you can avoid them.

First don't answer the phone if you don't recognize the phone number, and get on a 'do not call' list and if all else fails, file a consumer complaint.vo 4iron's says he has called the police and even filed a consumer complaint with the federal trade commission.16;33;45 robert irons"be cautious and always check the facts.

If you have a computer, go to the computer, if not, call the police in any case that you are in doubt."

