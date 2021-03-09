Woman says Trump signs were stolen from her yard

Just one day after donald trump's latest campaign stop in roanoke, a woman in botetourt county says several of her signs supporting trump were taken from her yard.

Joanne henry noticed the signs were gone this morning.

She says campaign signs in some of her neighbors' yards were also taken and damaged.

Henry says this kind of thing hasn't happened before in her neighborhood.

I really don't believe that it was anyone local or especially in our neighborhood because the signs have been out for months and no one has ever bothered them henry says she already bought some new signs to replace the ones that were taken.