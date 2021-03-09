Sunday Sit-Down with Blake Toppmeyer

He also says he looks at Mizzou's visit to LSU different now that Les Miles was fired Sunday night.

Toppmeyer from the columbia tribune.

And lots to get to in the football world.

Let's start with the big breaking news in college football.

That is lsu firing les miles after a number of successful seasons with the tigers.

Obviously they have gotten off to a rough start this year.

How surprised are you that it happened this early in the season?

Toppmeyer: pretty surprised.

The fact that he is being dismissed doesn't come as a huge shock.

It almost happened last year.

It was kind of the 12th hour that he saved his job last season.

I do find the timing very curious and frankly bizarre.

If this was in the cards so much so, just why not get it done last season.

I think this really kind of throws off what they had going.

Granted it wasn't much.

I think this is going to be a big hurdle for them to kind of restore their season with this kind of coming right in the middle of it.

Not only les miles gone, their offensive coordinator cam cameron is gone too.

So a couple of big losses at the week 4 week 5 juncture.

It's really odd timing.

Austin: they are right in the thick of the sec play and they have the mizzou tigers coming in.

Do you look at that game a little bit differently than you did in the pre season because of what's happened and because of lsu's struggles?

Toppmeyer: absolutely.

I was looking at it a little bit differently before the dismissal of les miles.

Because i will admit i picked lsu to win the sec this year.

Not looking good on that one.

Austin: no you might want to rewrite that one.

Toppmeyer: now i was high on the texas a&m bandwagon.

So a little iffy on some areas and better in others.

Lsu really disappointing start.

Just the way their offense has struggled makes you feel like missouri can hang around and maybe this still will be a game in the fourth quarter and you take your chances and see what happens.

Before this season most reasonable people were definitely chalking up as a loss.

Where as now you feel like missouri still has a fighting chance.

Toppmeyer: although lsu does have a coach that has been in the position of interim coach ed orzoron.

It's going to be interesting to see how quickly this team takes ed orzoron.

He has done it before.

He did have some success at usc before he came to lsu.

Toppmeyer: yeah former defensive line coach and ole miss coach.

Yeah so it will be an interesting transition there.

Austin: let's move on to the missouri tigers.

They are coming off from a 79 point one against delaware state.

They set records all over the place.

But there is one number that kind of stood out to you that you put on twitter.

It doesn't have anything to do with the offense right?

Toppmeyer: as good as the offense was the defense was pretty good too.

Just three plays for delaware state inside missouri territory the entire game.

I think of all the numbers that happened i think that was the most astonishing for me.

The entire game just three plays in missouri territory.

One of those plays was the john gibson interception which ended that lone drive.

That really signified to me how much of a lopsided game saturday was.

Austin: do you feel like this mizzou offensive line which i think is ranked second in the nation of sacks allowed- do you feel like long term or at least for this season that that is the winning start up or winning starting five for this group because they have obviously gotten off to a pretty impressive start.

Toppmeyer: yeah i think so.

Starting to put things together at the right time.

It was a little bit shakey in the early going, but getting better the last few weeks.

It needs to.

With leonard fornette this week it's going to be a big test.

When you think about a couple of weeks ago with nick chubb that's when we really saw the defensive line step up to the challenge a little bit.

Missouri was great against nick chubb.

When you look at this saturday i think it is going to be much more unlikely that danny etling can put lsu on their back.

If missouri shuts down fornette in the manor they shut down chubb, lsu might have a hard time.

Austin: i was actually meaning to talk about the offensive line than the defensive line, but the defensive line is getting better.

Offensive line they rank second in sacks allowed in terms of protecting the quarterback.

Do you feel like they have made their case already.

Or do you feel like they still have something to prove?

Toppmeyer: i think they have been pretty solid and probably most surprising position group really of anybody all season.

The way they have protected drew lock.

Now part of that is getting rid of the football quickly but i don't think it can be overlooked the fact of how good the offensive line has been in protecting him with 5 fresh starters.

Running game still needs to get a little bit better.

We saw some progress granted i was against a terrible team.

We saw some progress.

Part of it was from the running backs.

It's a depleated group.

Sometimes the holes are there and they don't always do a ton with it.

So i don't know how much of the run game falls on the offensive