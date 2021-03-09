Yoga for First Responders - September 26, 2016

[music] >>lou: goodmorning everyone.

Lou and jackie here been joined by our good friend olivia appeared she is ill for first responders who is a very proud individual here this morning.

Youare prouder than normal which is kind of cool because you came bearing awards.

>> yes i just cameback from washington dc.

I was there with yoga alliance international .

A few weeks ago if you guys remember , i asked everyone in your audience to vote for me for the community choice award which i ended up receiving .

Those will beexcited about that.>>jackie: look at that gorgeous award.

>>lou: that is a neat trophy.

>> that one that you are holding jackie as a functional.

It is a clock to appear like a suit time it is.

>>lou: what is the one that jackie is holding?

She is holding which one?

>> that is the warrior award which i received for working with first responders, police and fire and military as well .

Yoga alliance is the international accreditation organization for yoga teachers.

This is a community choice award.

There was a bunch of people got awards and then one of us got the community choice.

>>lou: that's when you really wanted to?

>> yes it's really corporate is going to do great things as an organization.

It is a nice shot inthe arm of one patient for me thank you yoga alliance and thank you for everyone who put in their vote for me.

I really appreciate it.

It was a funweekend.

>>jackie:now we are working with one of the best year in essential iowa.

We will put these down.

I am kind of liking this idea of doing yoga in a spinning chair so what's going on?

>> i was inspired by all of my traveling .

I just got back from dc .

For yoga as youtravel .

I in an airport i go at eight corner and do a full sun citation.

This embarrasses my husband a little bit appeared back.

>>lou: you throw a net down .

>> note matt .

I just go over and people step of me.

Thisis stuff you could do a little bit more, it's a little more discrete if you're not a yoga traveling exhibitionist like i am.

[laughter] >> you might know when we travel we can get to our destination and donot feel so hot.

We feel stiff .

You kinda fell off balanced.

That is mainly because were not moving the spine when we travel.

We sit like this in an airport.

>>jackie: procedure not great.

>>lou: yousit like this .

>> yes in the airplane you are like this.

You're sitting like this.

Your internal organs are not function to the level they should be functioning.

That is what we feel funky.

This is that you're conducive to not feel so bad.

You feel revived get to your destination you could do this waiting for your plane or even some of the things you could do on the plane.

Let's start with the head and neck appeared first of all sitting up nice and tall of course as usual .

We are tapping into her conscious breath as we say every single week.

From here just drop the check to the chest.

Notice i'm pulling my shoulders back.

If you let your shoulders slumpedforward you might like the head is moving more forward but it is not really getting what we are trying to achieve here.

Pull the shoulders back .

>>lou: it feels like the back of your next stretching.

>> exactly.

Each time you exhale see if you can release a little bit more.

Sometimes we feel like we are on flexible when it is really resistance from doing the pressure.

We are holding ourselves up.

Each time youexhale let the head drop down even more .

As you inhale take one year to one shoulder.

I will take the right ear to the right shoulderstretching.

Make sure you do not lift the right shoulder up.

Keep it dropped as you exhale chin back to the chest.

Inhale left ear to left shoulder.

Exhale chin to chest.

You could do that a few times.

Let's inhale and bring it back up to neutral.this going through shoulders now.

Inhale that the shoulders up by the ears, tense, tense,tense.

As you drop the shoulders site out the mouth .

You could do that a couple times two.

>>lou: you do that while you arewaiting for your plane anyway .

As he lay in .

>> get that exacerbation out rather than keeping it in.

We did our head, neckand shoulders.

Let's move on to our spine.

Want to move it in every direction the spine can move.

Starting with extension and flexion .

I usually take my hand to the arm rest and i put my chest forward.

I imagine a big.

[bleep] on my chest like superman.

I pushed it forward as i inhale, squeeze the shoulder blades and as you exhale around the spine , let the chin drop to the chest like we did before and now you can let the shoulders roll forward unlike previous.

Inhale, extend , feel those cracking and exhale around.

Stephen if you like toward the bottom of my spineto cover the lower spine.

>> you get the lower spine.

The entire spine is involved.

As the backup to neutral.

We did extension and flexion.

Astute lateral stretching now.

I like to add in a tricep stretch.

I take my left elbow and lifted up.

Inhale and exhale side stretch like i'm pulling my elbow over my headnice.

That is very good you guys.

Keep breathing lou stewart oh i forgot.

>> switch .

It's easy to hold the breath see when it has.

>> exhale stretch keep to your conscious breath work.

As the most important part.

Spirit reminder but but the breathing part.

Through the mouth, through the nose.

>> through the nose is preferable.

Bring arms up .

It is coming through the nose.

We do that after the mouth with a little relief but default always to the nose.we did extensionaction, lateral nls to rotation.

Soon okay like that .

>> plant.b and legs down through turn the spine sometimes the legs tend to do this.

That does not really twist the spine too much.if you really pressed down, you also feel the extension nice and tall.

Walk your hands to the right , one hand can come behind you if possible, left hands can come to the armrest.

Inhale and sit tall, shoulders down and exhale rotate looking over your right shoulder.

Even your eyeballs are looking to the far back corner .

Youget a nice stretch.then come back to center.

Remember you can stay there for a couple of breaths.

Stuart remembered to breathe.

>> moment to breathe.

Each time you inhale you sit up nice and tall in each time you exhale rotate.

You guys are sounding like the yoga teachers now.

You know .

Inhale lift up, exhale rotate.

Then back to center.

We can do a little bit on the hips too.

Doesn't feel good just to move the spine?

You kinda feel revived right?

Crossing one ankle over the side.

This kind of likehow we sit in a chair.

Watching tv like this.

The differences you want to sit up nice and tall.

You also want to flexor the feet.

Make sure that left foot is flexed.

Right foot is right underneath your knee and firmly pressed down to the floor so you feel the bounce back of energy up the spine.

Right away if you kinda feel that in thehip a little bit.

Stu and i sure do.

>> if you do not then tip forward a little bit .

>>lou: you do a double punch right there.

>> exactly.all the people in the airport you are just children you are really breathing into your hip and really getting into the hip and we can do the other side two.

After you do these in your body and spine .

>>lou: i am cracking in places that aren't supposed to be cracking.

>> was funny about this is the reason it feels so tight and it difficult is because we do not do these things.

>>lou: no kidding?

>> the less you will be like oh this feels weird the more you do it.breathe into it.

>>lou: what is weird is if you are doing it with your right leg over your left one a lot of people that is her comment move.

A lot of people, vice a versa.

This is not common for me.

It is usually the left over the right.

>> that is the one you may have to focus on embry the mr. your alignment is correct.

Left foot underneath the name keep this foot very .

>>lou: the hamsters are really getting a workout.

>> make sure to breathe into it.

Wherever you are selling feeling that sensation etc.

Resisting it try to breathe into it and released into it this will also help come if you are doing the three-part breath calming your nerves.

Fewer than a bit nervous about flying which sometimes i can b myself.

I had to tap into that three-part breath.

Simultaneously you are stretching the spine but if you are doing three-part breathing and elongating the exhale you are calming yourself for the flight.

You are kind of doing a little multi functional tool there.

No one will know.

No one look at you weird like they do with me in the airport speak if you were sitting like this no one will know .

>> everything is your assumption of conscious mindful breathing.

Washing dishes, mowing your lawn now we are into the season of snow blowing .

Soon.

Anything you do as long as it is conscious.

Thelesson i will say is they called you up and it is your time to board.

As you go to grab your bag kind of forward and folded like we usually do.

You can bend the knees and just take a moment spirit i will touch the room before you are done.

>> i know you will.

You can even bend the knees to help in a little bit.

Hank from the waist.

What comes to the head and slowly roll up and we just move the spine in all directions so now the vertebrates are a little bit looser so you can feel one a stack on top of the other , nice big shoulder roll and then you grab your bag and you are on your wa >>jackie: is starting in a great way as opposed to being stressed or nervous.

>>lou: the breathing is really key isn't it?

>> the breathing is key.

It is good for opening up the body.

When you said you feel stiff and kind of resisting it, if you breathe into it the body will kinds of okay i am safe here that resistance comes from the body feeling like it is unsafe .

>>lou: under stress.

>> it was to protect you.

If it feels that deep sensation, is like oh no i want toprotect.

If you breathe into what you are telling your body this is good, this is how you are supposed to be.

You are calming your mind for traveling .

The dude on the plane as well.

Maybe do when youget to your destination and then you feel calm and balanced >>lou: and you are raring to go.

>>jackie: once again giving her no excuses of why you cannot do some basic things of getting your body in tune with yoga.

It is all about the breath and is all