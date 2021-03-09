News At Your Desk 9-26-16

This is local five news at your desk..

((brittany)) its victory monday in green bay after the packers beat the lions.

It was the first home game in more than a month.

A packers home game brings in an estimated $13.5 million dollars in economic impact to the area... and with 80-thousand people going to the game -- security becomes a priority.

With everything from metal detectors, to bomb sniffing dogs, to multiple police agencies patrolling, fans say they feel safe when they want to have fun at lambeau.

((brittany)) as the packers battled the lions on the field..

Their wives tackled hunger outside the stadium.

At one game every year, volunteers and packers wives surround the gates for the annual packers womens association food drive.

They were helping collect money and non perishable food donations for pauls pantry, which helps feed families in brown county.

These donations will help restock paul's pantry during a critical time of the year.

"we're out here asking for money but if it wasn't for the fans, we wouldn't be able to be successful and it's their generosity that really makes this event cool."

((brittany)) over the last 30 years... $314- thousand dollars and nearly one million non- perishable food items have been collected at lambeau field.

((brittany)) this season is the 20th anniversary of the packers super bowl 31 victory... and we want to help you celebrate at a one of a kind event.

"an evening with mike holmgren" is tonight at the meyer theater.

Local five's burke griffin is hosting the event.

For tickets just go to ticketstar or the meyer theater website.

That's an evening with mike holmgren tonight at 7-pm.

((brittany)) in news from your local election headquarters.... ((brittany)) early voting starts for many local voters today... even before the presidential candidates hit the stage for their first debate tonight.

Among the cities opening up voting today are green bay, sheboygan, madison, and milwaukee, voters can get an absentee ballot by mail or by going to the city clerk's office.

If you have not registered to vote, you can still do so by mail by october 19th, or at the clerks office by november fourth.

You can also register at the polling location on election day a reminder that a photo id is now required to receive a ballot.

((brittany)) with 42 days to go until the presidential election, two major figures are coming to wisconsin to campaign for hillary clinton.

This coming thursday, ann holton, the wife of clinton's running mate -- senator tim kaine -- will be in wisconsin to gather support for the democratic nominees.

And on friday, chelsea clinton, hillary's daughter will also be in the badger state.

Details for both events will be released sometime this week.

((brittany)) both republican candidates will also be in the state.

Donald trump will hold a rally at the waukesha county expo center this wednesday.

On tuesday his running mate mike pence will be at weldall manufacturing in waukesha.

Last week's marquette university law school poll - shows clinton leading trump among likely voters in wisconsin - 44-percent to 42- percent.

And don't forget -- the first presidential debate between trump and clinton is tonight at 8 -- and you can watch it right here on local 5.

((brittany)) in other local news... ((brittany)) the holiday season not only means more shopping, it means more jobs.

Bay park square mall is hosting a job fair today for the holiday season they are looking to hire 200 new employees for various stores and positions.

The job fair will be held tonight from five to seve p-m near the younkers in the mall.

