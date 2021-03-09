Top Trenders 092616

((jaclyn)) ### ((jaclyn)) target is removing kid-sized shopping carts from stores after facing backlash on social media.

Target introduced the mini carts similar to these in several stores last year.

The rollout test quickly failed.

A minneapolis blogger called the store's new kiddie carts a "vehicle of mass destruction."

She started the "moms against stupid tiny carts" movement just last week.

Other shoppers quickly joined in.complaining about bruised ankles and chaotic children.

A target spokesperson says the carts were removed because of customer complaints.

### ((jaclyn)) if you drop your phone in water -- now there is a device to save it.

Engineers & d-u business school grads invented tekdry, a machine that can save a phone in about an hour.

The two were inpsired by a classmate who dropped her phone in a toilet.

The machines are being leased by staples stores across the country.

### ((jaclyn)) the backstreet boys are going to make their home in vegas for part of next year.

The group announced they'll hold a "larger than life" residency at planet hollywood hotel and casino.

The series consists of 18 dates between march first and july first.

Band members are promising an amazing, energetic fun party show.

Tickets go on sales next week.

The backstreet boys are the latest music act to stage residency gigs in las vegas.

Mariah carey, britney spears, boyz to men and jennifer lopez all currently hold court on the las vegas strip.

((chris)) the time is