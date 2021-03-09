H.O.G. Ride Hits The Coast

The ride started out on Singing River Island in Pascagoula and ended in Harrison County at the First Baptist Church of Gulfport.

The hog ride is a charity event that helps home of grace to not only raise money but also raise awareness of addiction.

Among them were Jackson County ' motorcycle patrol division and Governor, Phil Bryant.

Over 500 bikers rolled along the Gulf Coast on a 40 mile cruise.

You may have seen a line of motorcycles stretching for miles on the coast this weekend well they were in town for the Home Of Grace's Annual H.O.G.

