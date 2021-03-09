H.O.G. Ride Hits The Coast

You may have seen a line of motorcycles stretching for miles on the coast this weekend well they were in town for the Home Of Grace's Annual H.O.G.
Ride.
Over 500 bikers rolled along the Gulf Coast on a 40 mile cruise.
Among them were Jackson County ' motorcycle patrol division and Governor, Phil Bryant.
The hog ride is a charity event that helps home of grace to not only raise money but also raise awareness of addiction.
The ride started out on Singing River Island in Pascagoula and ended in Harrison County at the First Baptist Church of Gulfport.
