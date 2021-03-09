And on today's pet of the week segment, we introduce you to sparky, a yorkshire terrier mix looking for his forever home.

Take a look.

"hello my name is christian juarez, adoption specialist here at the brownsville animal regulation and care center.

With me i have sparky, and he is our superstar pet of the week.

Sparky is about a year old and he's pretty timid but once you get to know him, his personality blossoms. he is very sweet and kind and loves to be around other dogs.

He seems to enjoy being carried and petted.

Sparky does good with anyone he meets.

If you are interested in adopting sparky, please apply and visit him here at 416 f-m 511 brownsville texas or call us at 956-544- 7351."

Adriana: again if you are interested in adopting sparky or visiting any of his friends, also looking for forever homes, you can call up the brownsville animal regulation and care center at 956-544-7351.