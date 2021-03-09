Equity firm acquires CXTEC but commits to stay in CNY

Rod: we are tracking local jobs after the sale of a strong central new york business nearly into its fourth decade here christie: h-i-g capital...a global private equity firm....has acquired a majority interest in cx-tec.

Newschannel nine's jeff kulikowsky says one thing in particular will not change....the company's address.

Jeff: you may have heard of them but still don't know exactly what they do....its really three companies in one now....but when cable express formed in 1978 the goal was always to build a strong business....here.

Peter belyea, ceo, cxtec, teracai, " even at that time bill pomeroy had tremendous vision as to what he wanted to do and to grow the operation but he's always been focused on creating jobs here in central new york and that was a real key to our decision when we actually went through the sale."

belyea...the company's 15th ever employ says with three very successful operations under its belt....and pomperoy looking to retire and strengthen his foundation....the decision was made about three years ago to sell....cable express....which handles data center and network cables...equal-2- new....refurbing voice and networking hardware.....and the technology infrastructure builder teracai.

Peter beylea, " we really have a culture that really breeds the desire to invest here because we've got great people, we've got a great team and central new york is a great place.

It's a great place to raise a family, it's a great place to grow a business and they see that and believe in that."

part of this whole deal was not just to make sure the company stays here in central new york but to be able to go out and acquire other companies and bring them into that fold and grow the operation here.

Peter beylea, " so that's what's really exciting to us is now in central new york instead of seeing jobs leave our area we're the platform by which we can bring other jobs potentially into our area as we begin to grow."

with a mostly hands off new partner....that's exactly what the company....all 275 employees....plans to do...and rapidly the next three to five years....right here.

