U.S. Attorney General Visits Arkansas

Attorney general loretta lynich was in little rock today - speaking out against violence lynch spoke at the violence reduction network summit at the statehouse convention center this morning.

She challenged communities to come together --and spoke of the sucess in the violence reduction network - from equipment to training to drastically cutting down on evidence processing time - the network is making a difference.

"by building bridges, by building trust we can shape the direction of our communities - it demonstrates when law enforement and communities present united front against violence, we can make progress "((bob)) lynch was joined by u-s attorney christoper thyer.