Cedar River Floods

Nat sound "what the city's done down here, they've done a great job with the levees down here that we're not going to have the trouble" says john jelinek, business owner.

The cedar river is rising... and rising quickly.

Historic flooding is occurring with flood warnings lasting through the week.

The river is expected to crest at 23 feet tuesday morning... putting it second to just the 2008 floods.

It only takes 16 feet of water to cause major flooding.

400 members of the iowa national guard have been deployed to aid in disaster preparation and rescue efforts.

Schools and business are closed.

Thousands have evacuated, including an enitre prison, and residents are ordered to stay away from inundation zones until further notice.

"we've provided them with flotation devices, radios, and procedures for evacuation in case of a breach of the system.

If we do have a major breach in the system, water could rise very quickly within these areas and create a very dangerous situation" says jen winter, city public rks director, cedar rapids.

The city has set up a temporary levee system to protect the most vulnerable areas.

For the most part, the barriers are doing their job, buthe city urges residents to stay alert in case the levee fails.

Residents and busine owners are piling the sand bags as the city asks for more volunteers.

Although major flooding is occurring, residents who didn't evacuate say so far, it could've been worse.

And othe, are happy with the city's efforts to keep everyone safe.

"take good precautions.

Protect yourselves and protect your loved ones, and your friends and neighbors by staying away from the induation area until you recieve further imput" says jeff pomeranc, city manager, cedar rapids.

