Voters unsure what to expect from first presidential debate

((allison))voter excitement about debates hasn't been this high in a long time, but it's unclear whether voters are more excited to hear about the issues, or to see the candidates duke it out on stage.

((sot--alan majors))"i just really want to see, because i think that they're really not going to debate politics.

This is all going to be personality and i just really want to see, because this is how down in the dirt they've gotten, i want to see what punches they throw."

((sot--edward witaszek))"i'm going in it to be as objective as i can and to also try to focus on the issues and not on personalities which will be very difficult "((sot--julie ohehir))"something that'll make me feel more hopeful about the election instead of bringing each other down, something positive that they're going to do.

It's been a really tough election listening to everyone not being positive."many local voters don't feel what happens tonight or during the next two scheduled debates, will matter when it comes to election day.

((sot--edward witaszek))"i think debates matter but unfortunately i think it's hype and it matters in the wrong way.

It's almost like a reality show rahter than us focusing on the issues because i think people have their minds made up."((sot--alan majors))"the people who follow politics and who care, they already have their minds made up.

There are things that the other one could do, but for the most part, in my engagement on social media, if somebody says they're for a person, they are for this person."((sot--julie ohehir)) "no i've got my mind made up but i still want to be open to hear what people have to say."

((sot-donald thomas))"i think a lot of people have their minds made up already but there are some independents or people undecided that this will sway their votes."and as for tonight's stage?

Voters are unsure of what to expect when the candidates start talking.

((sot--alan majors)) "this is a pretty exciting and interesting election.

The feelings on both sides are pretty strong.

So i really want to see how the two people handle each other, not themselves, but each other.

((sot-donald thomas))"i think a lot of it's scripted, they've rehearsed what they're going to say and if they stay on point that's what it'll be but you don't know."((anchor)) voters i spoke with did tell me some of the issues they're most focused on.

The top three include the economy, foreign policy, and police- community relations.

