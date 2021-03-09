Kolkata fire tragedy: 'High level probe committee formed', informs Railway ADG

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on March 09, the Additional Director General (Media and Communications) in the Railway Ministry, DJ Narain spoke on Kolkata fire incident which took place on March 08.

Narain said, "We are deeply saddened by the demise of 9 persons including 3 Railway officials.

High level probe committee led by Senior Chief Security Officer formed, as per the rules.

Reports will be submitted within 3 weeks." "There has been no impact on our reservation system, all PRS counters are functional," he added.