Hazard Chemical in Midland County Drinking Water

Several times the suggested amount of chromium 6.

Americans exposed to a hazardous chemical in their drinking water... ---according to a 2015 study done by the environmental working group.

Several basin counties on their list.

Fox 24's ryan martin spoke with midland county residents...who get their drinking water shipped to them... ---because the texas commission of environmental quality says their water not safe to drink.

He's live in the studio with more... ryan?

Ryan popular environmentalist erin brockovich heads this study... that cautions the amount of chromium 6 found in drinking water.

Residents i spoke with... ---in one of the contaminated areas according to study - says they watched their neighbors move out due to the conditions.

Felicita gonzalez still dealing with the burdens of her well water... felicita gonzalez: "on some of us we get rashes on our chests our arms... stuff like that.

It has killed out a lot of our animals.

My son has roosters who are sick and malnourished.

According to an independent study by the environmental working group... 12 out of the 12 drinking water samples taken in midland county tested positive for chromium 6... a chemical osha says can cause serious health effects... including lung cancer...damage to the nose, throat, eyes and skin.

The study goes on to show... the health goal is to have .02 parts per billion of chromeum 6 in drinking water.

The average sample in midland contained .47 parts....that's 23 times the goal.

Ryan martin:"residents here have owned this fountain for about a year.

And within a year they say that the water has caused the stains that you see right here.

They've been advised to not drink the water."

The texas commission of environmental quality advised the gonzales family not to drink the water... ---and supplies them and other families in the area - with drinking water - free of charge.

In a statement - tceq says that they do not anticipate access cancer risks from crvl concentrations roin bottled waters very popular here."

Ashley grant moved from austin with her son about a year ago... and despite loving the area... she has one complaint with her new home... ashley grant: "we definetly have to figure out something.

Because i plan on moving because of the water.

And that's unfortunate.

But i cant... waters part of my livelyhood and i can't see myself living somewhere where i don't feel clean after my shower."

Ryan the residents in the neighborhood we visited also add... they think the drinking water - has left their home unsellable in the studio ryan martin... local 2 news... jena for more information on these stories and more