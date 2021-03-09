Minnesota's Push To Be No. 1 In Voter Turnout

Two presidential... debates.

Nikki>> it's a mission to make minnesota number one again in voter turnout at the polls this election season... voter turnout in minnesota has dropped since 2012... from first in the nation... to now sixth in the nation.

The secretary of state is honing in on voters with historically lower turnout rates... the city of duluth is sending out reminders to vote - in an insert in utility bills of 30 thousand customers... that same utility bill can also be used as residency when it comes time to register to vote... duluth city leaders saythey want everyone to get the polls this season.

Noah hobbs duluth city council>> .6:34:46 we really have been pushing as far as the other states have been making an effort , so we're stepping up our game to take back the number one spot..6:34:53 .

Minnesotans can now cast their ballots early for the november 8