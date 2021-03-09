Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Political Expert Responds to First Debate

Credit: KFTA
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Political Expert Responds to First Debate
Political Expert Responds to First Debate
Political Expert Responds to First Debate

Season -- and it didn't take long for donald trump and hillary clinton to clash.

(hillary clinton, presidental nominee) "i call it trumped up and trickled down."

(donald trump, presidential nominee) "i will release my tax returns against my lawyer's wishes when she releases her 33,000 emails that have been deleted" ((hilary)) that is just a taste of what was said during the first of three presidental debates.

Live in the studio now..

We have university of arkansas political science professor dr. karen sebold here to break down and give us her feedback on tonight's debate..

Karen -- thanks for being here.

((karen)) ((hilary))

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Reaction to Debate

Reaction to Debate

WFRV

Local political expert reacts to first presidential debate.

Newsmakers: Local and Presidential elections

Newsmakers: Local and Presidential elections

WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Alabama extends mask mandate for a month

Alabama extends mask mandate for a month

Reuters - Politics
7pm-2021-01-18

7pm-2021-01-18

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like