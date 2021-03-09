MSU Debate Watch Party

The post.

Jennifer kolr 10 is your local election headquarters... while many voters are coming across the first presidential debate tonight through channel flipping, some msu students are watching the whole thing to help their professors with research.

David m-s-u is just one school in a team across the country performing research tonight on how students react to the debate.

Jennifer nick thompson joins us live from m-s-u to explain how these students are participating.

Nick well jen and david as you know today's college students are plugged in to all kinds of technology and these students behind me are tweeting their thoughts about tonight's debate.

Before the debate, students filled out a brief questionnaire to gather some demographic information -- such as ethnicity and political affiliation.

During the debate, students are expected to tweet out anything they find striking with a hashtag.

Then they'll answer an exit questionnaire about the debate.

A communications professor says several academics in his field will then analyze this content to look for trends in how students react to the debate.

He says research shows many voters have their minds made up before the debates, but these events allow people to see how presidential the candidates look.

Some of the young voters i spoke to here say this cycle either furthered their interest in politics dr. eric morris/assistant communications professor/missouri state university: "i do think there is a lot you can gauge from listening to them talk about issue stances but also seeing how they interact with each other and with moderators and with the content of the questions.

How well do they directly answer questions, do they kind of refuse to answer questions and come back to bigger themes tyree davis iv/msu student: "this summer i really got interested because at my internship like politics were very big.

And i think that's just where it kind of kicked in full force that i was like it's time for me to start being a responsible american and an adult."

Nick if you're interested in seeing what these students are tweeting, look for the hashtag comdeb, that's hashtag c-o-m-d-e-b.

Reporting live in springfield, nick thompson, kolr10 news, ozarksfirst.