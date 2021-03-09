Mother's Day Makeover Reveal

We can actually say that temperatures are looking to be topping out below average for the afternoon.

Today we do not have any rain chances in the forecast and temperatures are only going to be topping out in the low 80's for the arklamiss.

Winds are going to be from the north and you will be feeling a noticable difference in the air feel outside.

Mf: back in may we held a mother's day makeover contest, and now it's time for the big reveal.

Here with me this morning is terry grayson from it's permanent.

I'm going to let you take it away, terry.

Tg: today we are going to reveal faye morris, who was our mother's day makeover contest winner.

We started out by doing some skin resurfacing on her.

This was a complete makeover from head to toe.

It was all done non- surgically without any pain or discomfort involved.

We did some chemical peels and some laser treatments to resurface the skin, smooth out the tones and textures, to improve the fine lines and wrinkles.

Then we used some filler, known as voluma, to restore the youthful volume in her cheeks.

When we show the before and after picture you'll see that we used botox, which is a girl's new best friend.

It makes a big difference around the eyes.

Then we used a filler known as restylane silk to enhance her lips.

We did ulthera, which is an ultrasound therapy to tighten the muscles of her face and neck, to lift the skin and to give her an overall lift without having to do any cutting or her needing to have down time.

The whole proves took us about 3 months.

We also did some body treatments for people who have unwanted fat deposits.

It's called cavitation lipo, which is the nonsurgical alternative for liposuction.

We did that on her abdomen to sculpt it and give it a more youthful look.

Mf: wow, just listening to that sounds awesome.

Now we're going to show the before and after photos of ms faye.

She looks great!

What has been her reaction?

Tg: she is just elated.

You can look at the picture and see the joy in her face.

She look happier and more at peace with herself.

Mf: yes, she looks phenomenal.

If people want to get some of these treatments for themselves, where can they go to get some information?

Tg: we are called it's permanent.

We r elocated on 1033 n.

6th street in monroe.

Our website is www.itspermanent.

Com and out phone number is 3183401778.

And we never charge for a consultation.

Mf: that sounds great.

Ms faye looks so happy.

We'll