hot topics tuesday

Friday.

Every morning this time...we take a look at some of the hot topics on the web.

Our first item courtesy of the huffington-post.com after an internet firestorm over an additional zodiac sign nasa is on damage control.... the confusion stems from nasa mentioning a 13th zodiac sign ((off-yuccus)) ophiuchus - known to have existed for thousands of years and ignored by the babylonians to better fit a 12 month calendar.... the nasa article also pointed out that the positions of the constellations have shifted in the past 3000 years.... in case you are curious (((off-yuccus))) would fall between sagittarius and scorpio... after trying to clear up any confusion - nasa stressed one point quote "astrology is not real science"..... our next topic is from the-telegraph.com.

If you have ?little?

Kidney stones and you want to pass them before they turn into ?big?

Kidney stones - requiring surgery - there's a new solution.

A study by michigan state university found that riding roller coasters can help your kidneys push out the stones while they're small.... according to the article...it works especially well if you go on a really bumpy roller coaster and sit toward the back.... you can find links to our hot topics on our facebook page at 44news this morning.

Check 'em out..

Tell us what you think.